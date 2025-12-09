DOJ: prima facie evidence found to charge Atong Ang, others in missing sabungeros cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it has found prima facie evidence sufficient to indict businessman Atong Ang and 24 other individuals for their alleged involvement in the abduction of multiple cockfight enthusiasts who disappeared in separate incidents. According to the DOJ panel, the evidence presented during the preliminary investigation established reasonable certainty of conviction should the cases proceed to trial.

Based on the DOJ’s findings, Ang and the other respondents will be charged with a total of 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide, in connection with victims believed to have been killed, and 16 counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention for those who remain missing. These charges stem from a series of disappearances linked to e-sabong operations that triggered a nationwide outcry and multiple congressional inquiries.

Meanwhile, prosecutors dismissed the charges against several other individuals named in the complaint, citing a lack of direct evidence connecting them to the alleged kidnappings. However, the DOJ clarified that these dismissals are without prejudice, meaning the cases may be revived if new or stronger evidence emerges in the future.

The DOJ emphasized that its resolution reflects the government’s continued commitment to pursuing accountability in the high-profile case and ensuring justice for the victims and their families. The agency said it is prepared to elevate the charges to court as soon as the necessary documents are finalized.