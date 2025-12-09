DMW officials visit bahay Kalinga in Jeddah, assure distressed OFWs of continued support

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, together with Labor Attaché Fidel A. Macauyag and officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Migrant Workers Office–Jeddah, visited Bahay Kalinga on December 8, 2025, to check on distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and hear out their concerns. The visit underscores the agency’s ongoing commitment to the welfare and protection of Filipinos in distress abroad.

During the dialogue, Undersecretary Olalia assured the OFWs that the DMW remains dedicated to providing full support, including welfare assistance, legal guidance, and safe shelter while their cases are being addressed. He also emphasized that each OFW’s situation is being closely monitored to ensure no one is left behind.

The DMW likewise promised swift action in response to the workers’ needs, including faster case processing, coordination with relevant authorities, and arrangements for their repatriation. Officials said expediting the return of affected OFWs to the Philippines is one of the agency’s top priorities, especially for those who have been stranded for extended periods.

According to the DMW, ongoing collaboration with Saudi counterparts aims to accelerate documentation and resolve pending issues. The agency also encouraged OFWs to continue seeking assistance as they await their return home, reaffirming that the department remains ready to support them every step of the way.