CA freezes Yap brothers’ assets linked to alleged flood control anomalies — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the Court of Appeals has issued a freeze order covering billions of pesos in bank accounts, properties, and aircraft tied to Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, ACT-CIS Rep. Edvic Yap, and firms implicated in questionable flood control projects.

In a video statement, Marcos revealed that the order extends to assets associated with Silverwolves Construction Corp. and Sky Yard Aviation Corp., along with the lawmakers’ personal accounts. He stressed that the move forms part of the government’s effort to safeguard public funds as probes into alleged irregularities in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects intensify.

Marcos said Silverwolves processed more than ₱16 billion in transactions from 2022 to 2025, largely for DPWH flood control works in La Union and nearby provinces. Authorities have frozen 280 bank accounts, 22 insurance policies, three securities accounts, and eight aircraft—including several planes and a helicopter—linked to Sky Yard Aviation.

The action follows the earlier statement of Ombudsman Boying Remulla, who tagged Eric Yap in October as a “person of interest” in connection with Silverwolves after DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon filed complaints over the firm’s flood control projects in La Union.

Marcos said the sweeping freeze order is crucial to prevent the disposal of assets while investigators pursue allegations of misuse of government funds.

“Kailangan natin ng mga freeze order na ito para hindi maibenta ang mga ari-arian at para maibalik natin sa ating mga kababayan ang bawat pisong pinaghihinalaang ninakaw,” he said.

The DPWH has previously filed malversation and falsification complaints against several officials and two firms—Silverwolves and St. Timothy Construction Corp.

Rep. Eric Yap has denied any involvement in kickbacks or influencing the flow of money in the allegedly anomalous projects. His brother, Rep. Edvic Yap, was likewise mentioned after the Anti-Money Laundering Council flagged past transfers from contractors Pacifico and Cezarah “Sara” Discaya to his accounts.

Marcos said eight DPWH personnel in Davao Occidental have indicated plans to surrender to the National Bureau of Investigation, adding that an arrest warrant for Discaya is expected soon.

He said the government will press on with its efforts to uncover accountability and recover public funds.

“Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon. Magpapatuloy ang pagpapanagot at titiyakin ng pamahalaan na ang pera ng bayan ay maibabalik sa taong-bayan,” he said.