Al Ain court orders young renter to pay Dh20,174 for unsettled car rental fees

A young man has been ordered by the Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court to pay Dh20,174 to a car rental company after failing to settle outstanding charges for a vehicle he rented for 114 days. The court ruling follows the company’s lawsuit over unpaid rental fees and traffic fines accrued during the lease period.

Court documents show that the vehicle was rented at a daily rate of Dh180, totaling Dh20,520 for the 114-day period. Traffic fines amounting to Dh4,654 were also incurred. The defendant had paid only Dh5,000, leaving Dh20,174 unpaid. Despite repeated reminders, he did not make any additional payments and failed to submit a defense when given the opportunity, according to Emarat Al Youm.

In its decision, the court highlighted that lease agreements require the renter to pay for the use of the asset and to cover any loss or damage resulting from negligence or misuse. Evidence presented in court, including the signed rental agreement, confirmed the defendant’s obligation to settle the full amount claimed by the rental company.

The court concluded that, in the absence of any valid defense or proof of payment, the rental company’s claim was legitimate. The young man is now legally required to pay the Dh20,174 outstanding balance, ensuring that the company receives compensation for the full cost of the lease and associated fines.

