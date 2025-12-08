PhilHealth welcomes SC order to return ₱60B, says ruling pushes them to improve services

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said Monday that the Supreme Court’s directive for the executive branch to return ₱60 billion in excess funds will help strengthen its programs and expand health benefits for Filipinos.

PhilHealth spokesperson Israel Francis Pargas said they expect the funds—previously transferred to the national treasury—to be restored by next year once President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signs the 2026 national budget.

Pargas noted that the money will support the sustainability of PhilHealth’s services, including the enhancement of benefits and improvements in its operations. However, he also emphasized that the ruling places greater responsibility on the agency to justify the trust given by the Court and the public, ensuring that every peso contributed by members results in meaningful healthcare benefits.

The Supreme Court’s 136-page decision voided provisions in the 2024 General Appropriations Act and a Department of Finance circular that allowed the transfer of the ₱60 billion, ruling that these were issued with grave abuse of discretion. It instructed Congress, the Department of Finance, and the Office of the Executive Secretary to specifically include the amount in the 2026 national budget for return to PhilHealth.

PhilHealth had previously been ordered to remit ₱89.9 billion to the treasury, and had already turned over ₱60 billion before the High Court issued a temporary restraining order halting the remainder.

House Deputy Speaker and Iloilo Representative Janette Garin said Congress and the executive branch must comply with the ruling by allocating the ₱60 billion in the 2026 budget. She disagreed with suggestions from Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David and Social Watch Philippines to source the funds from recovered assets linked to corruption in flood control projects, arguing that this would defy the Court’s order.

Garin said relying on frozen or ill-gotten wealth would be impractical due to lengthy legal processes and insufficient recovered amounts so far. Only ₱110 million has been voluntarily returned, while assets linked to the flood control controversy are estimated at around ₱13 billion—far short of what is needed.

She added that PhilHealth will receive a total of ₱113 billion under the House-approved 2026 budget: ₱60 billion in returned funds and an additional ₱53 billion in government subsidy. Garin stressed, however, that the pursuit of accountability and asset recovery from individuals involved in the flood control anomalies must continue.