PH government expands programs to help overseas Filipinos retire and reintegrate back home

The Philippine government is ramping up efforts to help overseas Filipinos return home for retirement, as part of a broader plan to strengthen ties with the country’s 10.7 million Filipinos abroad, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) announced on Monday.

During a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, CFO Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II said reintegration programs are being intensified as this year’s Month of Overseas Filipinos celebrates the long-term contributions of migrants to national development. The annual observance, established in 1988, honors the economic, cultural, and social impact of Filipinos overseas.

Ang noted that many Filipinos who migrated in the 1980s are now looking to return for retirement but often need clearer systems and support. “There’s no place like home,” he said, emphasizing the government’s push to make investing, settling, and aging in the Philippines more accessible for returning migrants.

A key initiative is a strengthened collaboration with the Philippine Retirement Authority to draw retirees back to the country. Interest in retirement options remains strong, with many looking at areas outside Metro Manila—such as a planned retirement village in San Pablo, Laguna.

He added that both government agencies and private developers are studying ways to convert surplus condominium units into independent or assisted-living facilities to meet rising demand for senior housing.

The CFO is also broadening programs that connect overseas Filipinos to local governments. Through an improved “balikbayan program,” LGUs are encouraged to showcase investment prospects, tourism initiatives, and community development plans to returning residents and hometown migrants.

Beyond retirement, the CFO is working with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs to streamline services for emigrants and permanent migrants. The agency recently collaborated with the Philippine Stock Exchange to help Filipinos abroad explore local investment opportunities.

Ang said changing global migration trends are influencing the agency’s priorities. After slowing before the pandemic, permanent migration is rising again in 2025, approaching the 70,000–80,000 yearly emigrants seen a decade earlier. Mental health concerns—especially among student migrants—are prompting new community programs in North America, Australia and Europe.

As global instability continues, Ang stressed that the government is committed to safeguarding Filipinos abroad. “Whether you’re a permanent or temporary migrant, you are our partners in national development,” he said.