Latest NewsNews

Padilla backs Guanzon amid mall confrontation: ‘Show respect to the elderly’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

Senator Robin Padilla on Monday came to the defense of former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon following her viral confrontation with two mall-goers in Makati, stressing that elderly individuals deserve respect.

Padilla posted on Facebook in reaction to online criticism against Guanzon, who was seen in a video raising her voice and cursing at an unidentified man and woman after the man allegedly made a remark about her coughing.

According to Padilla, the man acted improperly, especially if he was Filipino, saying Guanzon should not have been treated that way.

“She’s a senior citizen. Our laws require us to care for and respect them. That man should even be thankful he wasn’t harmed, considering the attorney’s blood pressure had already spiked because of his behavior,” he wrote in Filipino.

He added that showing respect and care for the elderly is fundamental to Filipino values—not scolding them or telling them to leave a place just for coughing.

Padilla also pointed out that despite having been criticized by Guanzon in the past, he continued to treat her respectfully because of her experience and her status as a senior citizen.

“This isn’t about politics. This is about the law and being Filipino,” the senator wrote.

Guanzon earlier confirmed she filed complaints for unjust vexation and grave oral defamation against the unidentified man involved in the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2210341259

PH government expands programs to help overseas Filipinos retire and reintegrate back home

14 mins ago
ceb 1

Cebu Pacific rolls out an early festive surprise with AED 1 Dubai-Manila fares

2 hours ago
botim

botim joins Pamaskong Handog to bring financial access closer to OFW families

4 hours ago
iStock 483348551

Dubai Court sentences woman to 3 months jail and deportation for using friend’s passport

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button