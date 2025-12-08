Latest NewsNews

Lawmakers say impeachment proceedings against VP Sara Duterte are evidence-based, not tied to 2026 budget

Several members of the House of Representatives clarified on Monday that impeachment proceedings are grounded in facts and evidence, and should not be treated as a tool for political bargaining. This statement comes in response to Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the potential refiling of an impeachment complaint against her is being used as a “bargaining chip” ahead of the 2026 national budget.

House Infrastructure Committee co-chair Terry Ridon emphasized that impeachment is based on principle and evidence, and is not subject to negotiation. Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima and ACT Teachers Party-list representative Antonio Tinio noted that the House already completed its budget deliberations, and there has been no discussion about reviving impeachment complaints during the process.

The lawmakers also stressed that the Vice President’s allegations may be intended to preemptively discredit any legitimate complaints that could be filed against her. Tinio and de Lima pointed out that the issues regarding accountability, including Duterte’s handling of confidential funds amounting to P125 million in 11 days, remain unresolved.

They reiterated that at present, no new impeachment complaint has been filed. The original articles of impeachment against Duterte had been archived by the Senate following the Supreme Court’s ruling declaring them unconstitutional. The High Court allowed that future complaints could be filed starting February 6, 2026.

