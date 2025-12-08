Dubai Court orders investor to pay Dh100,000 to brokerage for Burj Khalifa apartment deal

A Dubai Real Estate Court has ruled that an Asian investor must pay Dh100,000 to a real estate brokerage after failing to settle the agreed commission for a Burj Khalifa residential unit.

Documents show that the investor hired the brokerage to find a suitable apartment. He later signed a one-year lease worth Dh650,000 but refused to pay the previously agreed commission. The brokerage provided evidence including emails, WhatsApp messages, invoices, and legal notices.

Experts appointed by the court confirmed that the investor had accepted the commission, which was reduced from Dh110,000 to Dh100,000, and that the brokerage had successfully completed its role in securing the lease. Dubai Land Department records also verified the lease registration and renewal, affirming the broker’s efforts.

Under UAE real estate laws and Court of Cassation precedents, brokers are entitled to fees once they facilitate a concluded contract. The court therefore ordered the investor to pay Dh100,000 in commission, Dh5,000 for delay, and additional interest, legal fees, and costs.