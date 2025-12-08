Latest NewsNews

Al Ain Court Orders Seven Fraudsters to Repay Dh439,000 to Victim

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has instructed seven individuals to return Dh439,000 to a man they defrauded through a fake bank message. The court also awarded the victim Dh30,000 in damages for the harm he suffered.

Case records show that the plaintiff claimed the defendants tricked him into updating his bank account after receiving a fraudulent text and a phone call from someone posing as a bank employee, which allowed them to access his confidential information. He requested repayment of the stolen funds, legal interest, and Dh50,000 for emotional and psychological distress.

The defendants had previously been convicted in absentia in criminal proceedings and sentenced to jail and deportation. Civil case evidence detailed the amounts transferred to each defendant, who were notified but failed to appear in court.

The court highlighted that taking another’s property without lawful reason is illegal and that anyone who receives funds unlawfully must return them. It found that the defendants’ actions caused financial loss and psychological distress to the victim. The repayment amounts were specified individually for each defendant, with joint responsibility for Dh30,000 in compensation, plus legal fees and costs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2168760082

Dubai Court orders investor to pay Dh100,000 to brokerage for Burj Khalifa apartment deal

5 mins ago
Sara Duterte 4 e1740894862371

Lawmakers say impeachment proceedings against VP Sara Duterte are evidence-based, not tied to 2026 budget

11 mins ago
592141209 1773974703446733 790354012791301583 n

Sara Duterte not surprised by plans for new impeachment complaint, calls it a ‘budget bargaining chip’

18 mins ago
595212616 1457659089698832 3651306843397687536 n

MMDA urges uniform truck ban hours and open subdivision roads to ease Christmas traffic

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button