Al Ain Court Orders Seven Fraudsters to Repay Dh439,000 to Victim

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has instructed seven individuals to return Dh439,000 to a man they defrauded through a fake bank message. The court also awarded the victim Dh30,000 in damages for the harm he suffered.

Case records show that the plaintiff claimed the defendants tricked him into updating his bank account after receiving a fraudulent text and a phone call from someone posing as a bank employee, which allowed them to access his confidential information. He requested repayment of the stolen funds, legal interest, and Dh50,000 for emotional and psychological distress.

The defendants had previously been convicted in absentia in criminal proceedings and sentenced to jail and deportation. Civil case evidence detailed the amounts transferred to each defendant, who were notified but failed to appear in court.

The court highlighted that taking another’s property without lawful reason is illegal and that anyone who receives funds unlawfully must return them. It found that the defendants’ actions caused financial loss and psychological distress to the victim. The repayment amounts were specified individually for each defendant, with joint responsibility for Dh30,000 in compensation, plus legal fees and costs.