Nearly 6,000 transactions completed in first-ever 2-day OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Abha, Saudi Arabia

A total of 5,932 transactions were successfully processed for 1,298 overseas Filipino workers during the inaugural 2-day “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo” OFW Serbisyo Caravan led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Migrant Workers Office–Jeddah (MWO-Jeddah). The event, held on December 5–6, 2025 at Sadeem Celebration Hall in Abha, was conducted in partnership with eight government agencies.

Among the most in-demand services were passport renewals, national ID registration, OWWA e-card processing, contract verification, membership applications, legal consultations, and other frontline services.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia expressed gratitude to all participating agencies and Filipino community volunteers who ensured the smooth implementation of the event. He emphasized that the caravan supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to bring fast and accessible government services closer to OFWs.

Consul General Romel Romato also thanked all partners for the program’s success and highlighted the vital role of the DMW in launching the first-ever OFW caravan held in Abha. He described it as the largest government-led service program delivered to the community in the area.

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan is part of an ongoing whole-of-government initiative aimed at delivering essential services to Filipino communities in Saudi Arabia and other countries. The caravan is set to continue in Jeddah on December 8–9, 2025.

