Ex-Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon files complaint after mall altercation over coughing

Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Atty. Rowena Guanzon filed a police complaint for unjust vexation and grave oral defamation following a confrontation at Rockwell Power Plant Mall in Makati on Saturday.

The incident, which was caught on video and circulated online, showed Guanzon raising her voice and cursing at an unidentified man and woman in the mall. According to Guanzon, the argument started when the man commented on her coughing, telling her, “You’re coughing, you should leave the mall, you should stay at home.” He also reportedly said, “Don’t you have money to buy a mask?”, which Guanzon said embarrassed her.

Guanzon defended her reaction, explaining that she only gets angry when faced with extreme injustice or insult, noting that she often defends others in similar situations. She also revealed that her blood pressure spiked during the altercation but has since returned to normal.

The Makati police have been contacted for details about the complaint and the identity of the person involved, but have yet to respond.