Dubai Police arrests notorious gang leader in international operation “Haris”

Dubai Police, in coordination with Europol, the Serbian Ministry of the Interior, and the Spanish National Police, arrested Marko Dordevic, leader of the notorious cross-border criminal group Vračarci clan (also known as the Witchcrafters). The arrest was part of Operation “Haris”, an international effort to dismantle the gang’s leadership and curb organized crime.

Dordevic had been wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for masterminding violent clashes between the Kavač and Škaljari clans in the Balkans, which since 2014 have caused around 60 deaths across multiple countries. The operation followed legal procedures coordinated with the Dubai Public Prosecution and Ministry of Interior.

The operation included arrests and raids in Serbia and Spain, where 12 suspects were detained, encrypted phones, luxury vehicles, watches, and nearly 300,000 euros in cash were seized. Dubai Police played a key role in coordinating evidence collection and executing the arrest of Dordevic, earning praise from Europol and international partners for operational efficiency and technical readiness.

The UAE emphasized that the success of Operation “Haris” reflects its commitment to global security, fighting terrorism financing, and dismantling cross-border criminal networks. Longstanding security cooperation with Spain and other countries continues to strengthen international law enforcement efforts, with multiple handover operations and arrests of internationally wanted criminals.