Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police arrests notorious gang leader in international operation “Haris”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Dubai Police, in coordination with Europol, the Serbian Ministry of the Interior, and the Spanish National Police, arrested Marko Dordevic, leader of the notorious cross-border criminal group Vračarci clan (also known as the Witchcrafters). The arrest was part of Operation “Haris”, an international effort to dismantle the gang’s leadership and curb organized crime.

Dordevic had been wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for masterminding violent clashes between the Kavač and Škaljari clans in the Balkans, which since 2014 have caused around 60 deaths across multiple countries. The operation followed legal procedures coordinated with the Dubai Public Prosecution and Ministry of Interior.

The operation included arrests and raids in Serbia and Spain, where 12 suspects were detained, encrypted phones, luxury vehicles, watches, and nearly 300,000 euros in cash were seized. Dubai Police played a key role in coordinating evidence collection and executing the arrest of Dordevic, earning praise from Europol and international partners for operational efficiency and technical readiness.

The UAE emphasized that the success of Operation “Haris” reflects its commitment to global security, fighting terrorism financing, and dismantling cross-border criminal networks. Longstanding security cooperation with Spain and other countries continues to strengthen international law enforcement efforts, with multiple handover operations and arrests of internationally wanted criminals.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 483348551

Dubai Court sentences woman to 3 months jail and deportation for using friend’s passport

11 seconds ago
594968351 1407675464266649 9060632164356587228 n

Ex-Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon files complaint after mall altercation over coughing

16 mins ago
596824714 1291638729672592 7499138430316947358 n

Cardinal David: PhilHealth funds must be recovered from perpetrators

23 mins ago
iStock 2186265442

Abu Dhabi court orders renter to pay Dh105,424 after verbal deal claim rejected

39 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button