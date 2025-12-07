Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court sentences woman to 3 months jail and deportation for using friend’s passport

A Central Asian woman was sentenced by a Dubai Criminal Court to three months in jail and deportation after she used a friend’s passport copy to collect a parcel that contained papers soaked in narcotics. The friend was acquitted, as the court found she had no involvement in the crime.

The case began in April 2025, when customs officers became suspicious of a parcel arriving from Europe. Inspection revealed sheets saturated with narcotics. The accused collected the parcel using a printed passport copy, claiming it as her own, and was immediately arrested.

Investigation showed that the accused had previously obtained the passport copy from her friend, who had allowed it for visa purposes, but the accused retained it for illicit use. She denied knowledge of the drugs, claiming a Gulf national asked her to pick up a “book.”

The court dismissed her defense, ruling that her use of the friend’s passport demonstrated intent to conceal her identity and commit the crime. The woman will be deported after serving her sentence.

