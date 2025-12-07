Dubai court orders man to pay Dh1.443 million in car-purchase dispute

A commercial dispute over uncompleted car-purchase transactions ended with the Dubai Civil Court ordering one party to pay Dh1.443 million as the first instalment of a larger financial claim.

The plaintiff, an Arab national, filed a case seeking Dh2.884 million, stating that he had transferred money to the defendant for cars intended for resale, but no vehicles were ever delivered. Repeated attempts to recover the funds were ignored.

The defendant acknowledged the debt in writing, agreeing to repay the total amount in two instalments. However, he failed to pay the first instalment, prompting the court to enforce payment of Dh1.443 million plus 5% annual interest from the date of default.

The court noted that the repayment agreement did not make the second instalment immediately due upon default, so the remainder of the claim was considered premature. Hearings were conducted remotely, with the plaintiff represented by a lawyer and the defendant appearing in person.