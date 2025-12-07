Latest NewsNews

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh1.443 million in car-purchase dispute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

A commercial dispute over uncompleted car-purchase transactions ended with the Dubai Civil Court ordering one party to pay Dh1.443 million as the first instalment of a larger financial claim.

The plaintiff, an Arab national, filed a case seeking Dh2.884 million, stating that he had transferred money to the defendant for cars intended for resale, but no vehicles were ever delivered. Repeated attempts to recover the funds were ignored.

The defendant acknowledged the debt in writing, agreeing to repay the total amount in two instalments. However, he failed to pay the first instalment, prompting the court to enforce payment of Dh1.443 million plus 5% annual interest from the date of default.

The court noted that the repayment agreement did not make the second instalment immediately due upon default, so the remainder of the claim was considered premature. Hearings were conducted remotely, with the plaintiff represented by a lawyer and the defendant appearing in person.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2186265442

Abu Dhabi court orders renter to pay Dh105,424 after verbal deal claim rejected

7 seconds ago
The Filipino Times hacker 1

Abu Dhabi police holds cyber fraud awareness workshops for workers

7 mins ago
595446718 1157284836571980 356487909604321754 n

100 cancer patients in Kuwait receive financial assistance through DMW AKSYON fund

30 mins ago
591120274 1157289426571521 7497209144036829492 n

Nearly 6,000 transactions completed in first-ever 2-day OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Abha, Saudi Arabia

35 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button