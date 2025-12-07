Cardinal David: PhilHealth funds must be recovered from perpetrators

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), urged President Marcos Jr. and Congress not to cover the P60 billion Supreme Court-ordered return to PhilHealth using the 2026 national budget. Instead, the funds should be recovered from public officials and private contractors who profited from the misused funds.

David called it a moral “double jeopardy” if taxpayers were made to foot the bill for a fund that was already stolen. He suggested that the Supreme Court should require repayment directly from frozen, garnished, or seized assets of those responsible, alongside criminal charges.

Budget watchdog Social Watch Philippines (SWP) echoed David, warning that any use of taxpayer money to “backfill” the stolen P60 billion would not constitute proper restitution. SWP also urged lawmakers to avoid including special provisions in the 2026 budget similar to those that enabled the 2024 fund diversion.

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and other petitioners praised the high court ruling, which voided Special Provision 1(d) of the 2024 General Appropriations Act and the Department of Finance Circular 003-2024. The decision ensures that PhilHealth funds remain exclusively for health-care services and protected from diversion.

Cardinal David also criticized Executive Secretary Ralph Recto for defending the 2024 fund transfers, calling it “common nonsense” since the money was allocated to unprogrammed appropriations, mainly DPWH flood control projects, unrelated to PhilHealth’s mandate.

The Office of the Solicitor General is reviewing the Supreme Court ruling to determine the government’s next steps, while PhilHealth welcomed the decision as a step toward ensuring funds are used for their intended purpose.