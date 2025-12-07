Latest NewsNews

Bong Revilla denies role in alleged Bulacan ‘Ghost’ flood control projects after being named in DOJ complaints

Former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Saturday rejected allegations linking him to supposed “ghost” flood control projects in Bulacan after he was named as a respondent in two complaints filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Revilla said in a Facebook post that the accusations against him are fabricated and unbelievable, adding that he is being used as a convenient target to obscure the real issues.

The DOJ earlier confirmed that Revilla and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co were identified as “proponents” in the questioned projects, with Revilla included in a complaint involving SYMS Construction.

This development follows the recommendation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to file charges against Revilla and others, citing the testimony of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo. Bernardo had accused Revilla of receiving a 25% commission from flood control projects—an allegation the former senator repeatedly denied.

Revilla’s camp also lamented that he was never invited by the ICI to explain his side. In his statement, Revilla asserted that he has always faced challenges head-on and vowed not to back down, maintaining that the truth will eventually prevail.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Richard “Dong” Fadullon confirmed that Revilla has requested an extension to file his counter-affidavit as the DOJ panel proceeds with the preliminary investigation.

