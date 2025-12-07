BOC considers hiring private auctioneer after second failed sale of Discaya luxury cars

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Sunday that it is studying the possibility of tapping a private auctioneer to attract potential international bidders, after two luxury cars seized from contractors Pacifico and Sarah Discaya again failed to find buyers.

BOC spokesperson Chris Bendijo said they are exploring a private auctioneer option, especially if foreign buyers express interest. Following two unsuccessful biddings, Bendijo noted that the agency may also consider a negotiated sale or accepting direct offers, pending recommendations from the committee.

During the second auction held Friday, the BOC was unable to sell a 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan—which went viral after Sarah Discaya’s remark about its “free umbrella”—as well as a 2022 Bentley Bentayga. A Toyota Tundra (2022) and Toyota Sequoia (2023) were also put up for auction.

In the first round of bidding, three other vehicles were sold: a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G500 Brabus, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G63, and a 2022 Lincoln Navigator, generating ₱38.2 million for the BOC’s forfeiture fund. Bendijo clarified that the agency cannot use the fund, as it will be fully remitted to the National Treasury.

For the remaining unsold cars, the BOC may accept direct offers—allowing buyers to propose their price, subject to evaluation and potential challengers. Another option being considered is destroying the vehicles. Bendijo also said the agency is investigating the alleged importer of the luxury units once owned by the Discayas.