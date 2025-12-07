Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi police holds cyber fraud awareness workshops for workers

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi Police conducted specialized workshops at Al Raha and Laptuel Workers’ Villages to educate laborers about modern cyber fraud schemes. Part of the “Stay Alert” media campaign, the initiative aims to enhance digital security and protect community members from evolving online scams.

The sessions highlighted common fraud tactics, including anonymous phone calls, fake links, real estate scams, false job offers, forged online ads, bogus auctions, cryptocurrency investment scams, and schemes involving the sale of fictitious phone numbers, vehicles, or mobile phones.

Brigadier Tareish Mohammed Al Kaabi of Bani Yas Police Station emphasized that workers are among the most targeted groups, making awareness campaigns and simplified multilingual information crucial. Through these workshops, Abu Dhabi Police hopes to strengthen public understanding, promote digital vigilance, and increase community confidence in online safety.

