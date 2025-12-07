Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi court orders renter to pay Dh105,424 after verbal deal claim rejected

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 seconds ago

A young man who claimed he had verbally agreed to rent a car for Dh350 per day instead of the Dh750 stated in his signed contract was ordered by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court to pay Dh105,424 for 146 days of unpaid rental fees, including VAT.

The dispute began when the car-rental company filed a lawsuit seeking Dh105,424 plus Dh917 for alleged traffic fines and Salik charges. The company argued that the renter breached the signed agreement, which clearly stated the Dh750 daily rate.

The defendant insisted that a verbal arrangement with a company representative set the rate at Dh350 and offered partial payments totaling Dh28,500, proposing to settle the remainder in installments. However, the court dismissed the verbal claim, ruling that a signed contract cannot be contradicted by an unproven verbal agreement.

The court also rejected claims for traffic fines and Salik charges due to lack of evidence. In addition to the outstanding rental fees, the defendant must pay a 3% delay interest, legal fees, and court costs, while all other claims were dismissed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh1.443 million in car-purchase dispute

3 mins ago
The Filipino Times hacker 1

Abu Dhabi police holds cyber fraud awareness workshops for workers

7 mins ago
595446718 1157284836571980 356487909604321754 n

100 cancer patients in Kuwait receive financial assistance through DMW AKSYON fund

30 mins ago
591120274 1157289426571521 7497209144036829492 n

Nearly 6,000 transactions completed in first-ever 2-day OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Abha, Saudi Arabia

35 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button