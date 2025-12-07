100 cancer patients in Kuwait receive financial assistance through DMW AKSYON fund

One hundred cancer patients received financial aid from the DMW AKSYON Fund during an awarding ceremony held on December 6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kuwait.

The assistance was personally handed out by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan. The support forms part of the “Showing Gratitude and Building Opportunities” program organized by the Kabayan Cancer Support Group (KCSG), the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, Migrant Workers Office–Kuwait, and the On-Site Welfare Office. Also in attendance as guest of honor was H.E. Sheikha Awrad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, a well-known philanthropist and supporter of KCSG.

Secretary Cacdac emphasized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare, safety, and health of OFWs. He noted that supporting OFWs, especially those in need, is a sincere expression of gratitude for their years of service to their families and the nation.

Administrator Caunan added that under the President’s directive, DMW and OWWA continue to strengthen and streamline programs to ensure faster and more accessible assistance for overseas Filipinos. She stressed that OFWs are never alone when they need help.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing Bagong Bayani ng Mundo–OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Kuwait, which aims to bring government services closer to Filipinos wherever they are in the world.