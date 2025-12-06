Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Sharjah Police urge drivers to remove National Day stickers by December 6

Sharjah Police have issued a public advisory urging motorists to remove all National Day stickers and decorative vehicle wraps by Saturday, December 6, 2025.

In a statement, the General Command of Sharjah Police said all celebratory decals used during National Day festivities must be removed to maintain road safety and preserve the organized appearance of the emirate’s streets.

The authority warned that vehicles still displaying such decorations after the deadline will face penalties.

“Vehicles will be fined after the specified date,” the statement said, noting that the measure is part of ongoing traffic safety regulations.

Sharjah Police thanked residents for their cooperation and emphasized the importance of following the guidelines to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

