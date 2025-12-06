Revilla vows to face flood control allegations with determination

Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla said he will not back down after being included as a respondent in flood control-related cases in Bulacan before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“I have lived my life facing all challenges thrown my way. I didn’t run, I didn’t hide. I didn’t back down then, I won’t back down now,” Revilla said in a statement. He added, “Because the truth is on my side, I will face it with courage and determination.”

DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez confirmed that Revilla and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co were admitted as additional respondents in cases involving SYMS Construction and Trading. The cases are currently undergoing preliminary investigation, and Revilla has been given several days to submit a counter-affidavit.

Revilla described the accusations against him as “not only lies but simply unbelievable,” adding that he is being used as an easy target to obscure the truth.

“I am an easy target being used to muddle the truth, but the truth will always come out. My name is being used to deflect from the truth—but the truth, never, can be covered up,” the former senator said. “Together with you, I believe that in the end, those who are truly guilty will be held accountable—for justice and for the people

The former senator was included in a recommendation submitted by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to the Ombudsman for charges, including plunder, related to alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

ICI Chair Andres Reyes said the referral was based on affidavits from former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who previously accused Revilla of seeking a 25 percent commission, totaling P125 million, on flood control projects. Revilla has denied these allegations.