Plan your 2026 Holidays: How UAE residents can maximize annual leave

The countdown to 2026 has begun, and for UAE residents, it’s not just about ringing in the New Yea, it’s also the perfect time to start plotting the ultimate holiday strategy.

With a dash of foresight, a sprinkle of smart leave requests, and a little help from the country’s public holiday calendar, you can turn ordinary days off into epic, extended getaways.

Thanks to the UAE’s “transferable” public holiday rule, first used during Eid Al Etihad in 2025, residents now have more flexibility than ever to craft longer, well-planned escapes.

How to maximize annual leave in 2026

New Year’s Day – January 1

The year kicks off with a potential easy win. New Year’s Day falls on Thursday, January 1. If the government applies the transferable holiday rule, it could create a 3-day weekend. Even without it, taking one day of leave on Friday, January 2, would give a four-day break including the usual weekend.

Eid Al Fitr – March 20-22

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated with three days of public holiday, expected from Friday to Sunday, March 20-22, pending moon sighting confirmation. Smart planning can extend this break: by taking leave from Monday to Thursday, March 16-19, residents could enjoy nine consecutive days off from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha – May 26-29

Arafah Day (Dhul Hijjah 9) and Eid Al Adha create one of 2026’s best long-weekend opportunities. Arafah Day is expected on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29. Taking leave on Monday, May 25, can turn this period into a week-long break, which, combined with the weekends, could total nine days off.

Hijri New Year – June 16

The Islamic New Year is anticipated on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. By taking Monday off, residents can enjoy a relaxing four-day mini-break. Transferable leave may also apply, pending official government confirmation.

Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – August 25

Another opportunity for a short escape comes with the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, expected on Tuesday, August 25 (Rabi Al Awwal 12). Taking Monday, August 24, off would create a four-day break. This day may also be transferable, depending on government approval.

UAE National Day / Eid Al Etihad – December 2-3

End the year on a high note with the UAE National Day holiday, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, December 2-3. By taking leave on Monday, November 30, Tuesday, December 1, and Friday, December 4, residents can enjoy a nine-day holiday including weekends.

If the Cabinet moves the Eid Al Etihad holiday, this could turn into a four-day weekend, making it even easier to plan an extended end-of-year escape.

With 12 official holidays and 11 annual leave days in 2026, UAE residents could stretch their breaks to 39 days including weekends. With careful planning, 2026 promises plenty of opportunities to relax, recharge, and enjoy well-earned time off.