Philippine Embassy: No US policy change yet on dual citizenship amid proposed bill

The Philippine Embassy in Washington has clarified that the United States has not made any changes to its dual citizenship policy despite a proposed Senate bill that seeks to end the practice.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized that the bill is still a legislative proposal and has not been enacted into law. “It will go through several stages of lengthy deliberation and may or may not proceed depending on the decisions of the US Congress,” the embassy said.

The embassy also advised the Filipino-American community to exercise caution in renouncing their Philippine citizenship, noting that renunciation is “an irreversible legal action.”

The bill, introduced by Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, would require Americans to hold US citizenship exclusively. Under current US law, Americans may maintain dual citizenship if permitted by the other country.

Under Philippine Republic Act 9225, or the Dual Citizenship Law, natural-born Filipinos who become naturalized citizens of another country can reacquire Philippine citizenship once they are at least 18 years old.

The embassy noted that past challenges to dual or multiple citizenship in the US had not succeeded. In 1952, the US Supreme Court recognized dual citizenship as a “status long recognized by law” and stated that “a person may have and exercise rights of nationality in two countries and be subject to the responsibilities of both.”

“The mere fact he asserts the rights of one citizenship does not mean that he renounces the other,” the Court ruled.

For more information, the embassy encouraged Filipino-Americans to contact the Philippine Embassy in Washington or the nearest consulate.