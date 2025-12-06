Latest NewsNewsPH News

Philippine Embassy: No US policy change yet on dual citizenship amid proposed bill

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Washington has clarified that the United States has not made any changes to its dual citizenship policy despite a proposed Senate bill that seeks to end the practice.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized that the bill is still a legislative proposal and has not been enacted into law. “It will go through several stages of lengthy deliberation and may or may not proceed depending on the decisions of the US Congress,” the embassy said.

The embassy also advised the Filipino-American community to exercise caution in renouncing their Philippine citizenship, noting that renunciation is “an irreversible legal action.”

The bill, introduced by Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, would require Americans to hold US citizenship exclusively. Under current US law, Americans may maintain dual citizenship if permitted by the other country.

Under Philippine Republic Act 9225, or the Dual Citizenship Law, natural-born Filipinos who become naturalized citizens of another country can reacquire Philippine citizenship once they are at least 18 years old.

The embassy noted that past challenges to dual or multiple citizenship in the US had not succeeded. In 1952, the US Supreme Court recognized dual citizenship as a “status long recognized by law” and stated that “a person may have and exercise rights of nationality in two countries and be subject to the responsibilities of both.”

“The mere fact he asserts the rights of one citizenship does not mean that he renounces the other,” the Court ruled.

For more information, the embassy encouraged Filipino-Americans to contact the Philippine Embassy in Washington or the nearest consulate.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 42

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for $72B

1 min ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 12 06 at 09.14.02

Cup of Joe turns Dubai into a universe; delivers ‘out-of-this-world’ OPM experience with Stardust Tour

10 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 41

Lea Salonga, Rachelle Ann Go join ‘Les Miserables’ World Tour in Manila

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 40

Revilla vows to face flood control allegations with determination

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button