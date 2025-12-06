Pasig City orders closure of nine companies owned by Discaya couple over violations

The Pasig City government has issued closure orders against nine companies owned by the controversial contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya.

“These establishments were shut down after the City revoked their business permits due to serious and repeated violations,” the Pasig Office of the City Administrator said.

The violations reportedly include unpaid taxes exceeding P1.1 billion, operating without an occupancy permit, and running businesses with a revoked license from the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board.

The City Administrator did not immediately specify the companies, but the Pasig City public information office listed them as:

• Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corp.

• St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corp.

• St. Timothy Construction Corp.

• St. Matthew General Contractor and Development Corp.

• Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.

• Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor and Development Corp.

• YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply Inc.

• Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor Inc.

•Way Maker One Person Corp.

Curlee Discaya has yet to respond to requests for comment. His wife, Sarah Discaya, ran for mayor of Pasig in May 2025 but lost to incumbent Mayor Vico Sotto.

The couple was later implicated in alleged anomalies involving flood control and other infrastructure projects, triggering a high-profile corruption scandal.

On Friday morning, President Ferdinand Marcos announced that the Ombudsman had recommended graft and malversation charges against Sarah Discaya, St. Timothy Construction president Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, and eight Department of Public Works and Highways officials in Davao Occidental.

The Ombudsman filed the cases later that day in the Regional Trial Court in Digos City.