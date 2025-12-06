Pag-IBIG Fund wins GCG Best Sustainability Initiatives Award

Pag-IBIG Fund received the Best Sustainability Initiatives Award at the 2025 Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) Awards Ceremony held Monday, Dec. 1, in Parañaque City.

The award recognizes the agency’s efforts to integrate sustainability values and responsible practices across its programs, services, and internal operations.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairperson Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the recognition highlights Pag-IBIG Fund’s dedication to responsible

governance and meaningful public service.

“We are truly grateful for this honor from the GCG. Receiving this award affirms our commitment to embedding sustainability in every aspect of our work,” Aliling said. “It reflects the progress we have made from the way we manage our resources, to how we serve our members, and to how we support the country’s development goals under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. We are proud to contribute to a governance environment that upholds accountability, operational efficiency, and sustainable nation building.”

Pag-IBIG Fund has strengthened its sustainability measures in recent years, particularly by expanding access to affordable and resilient housing through responsible lending and the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program. The agency has also accelerated digital transformation initiatives to reduce paper use, lessen branch foot traffic, and improve service efficiency.

Supporting greener housing options, Pag-IBIG Fund also allows members to avail of housing loans for the purchase or installation of solar panels, either as part of home improvement or as a built-in feature of newly acquired units. This enables members to invest in clean and cost-efficient energy solutions. The agency also provides additional appraisal consideration for housing projects of its accredited developers that incorporate green or energy-saving features.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the award reinforces the agency’s mission to deliver programs that are sustainable, impactful, and responsive to the needs of Filipino workers.

“We will continue to champion sustainability as we help Filipino workers build a better future through meaningful savings and affordable home financing,” Acosta said. “We are deeply grateful to the GCG for this honor because it strengthens our resolve to serve with greater purpose. This recognition further inspires us to remain steadfast in fulfilling our mandates with service excellence, integrity, and sustainability. As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, helping our members achieve better and more dignified lives is not just our duty – it is our way of life,” Acosta said.

The award comes at a meaningful time as Pag-IBIG Fund marks its 45th anniversary on Dec. 14, celebrated under the theme “Isang Pag-IBIG: Susi sa Bagong Bukas.” Founded in 1980, the agency continues its enduring mission to help members secure their future through affordable home financing, accessible savings programs, and services that support their journey toward better lives.