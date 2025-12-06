Dubai’s luxury police fleet welcomes Ferrari Purosangue Mansory

Dubai Police has added a Ferrari Purosangue Mansory to its luxury patrol fleet, unveiled during a ceremony in front of Emirates Towers marking the fleet’s 12th anniversary.

The event, organized by the Tourist Police Department under the theme Twelve Years of Sustainable Security Tourism, brought together senior officers and partners.

The Ferrari Purosangue Mansory is one of only seven customized vehicles of its kind worldwide.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, inaugurated the patrol and highlighted its advanced specifications, including a 6.5-litre V12 engine with 755 horsepower, 730 Nm of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, and a top speed of 320 km/h.

The vehicle also features a full carbon exterior upgrade, forged wheels, sport front bumper, premium leather and carbon fibre interior, Mansory steering wheel, customized seat belts, sport pedals, and a high-performance exhaust.

Brigadier Al Hajri emphasized the patrol’s role in boosting police presence at major tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and JBR, while also assisting visitors and showcasing community policing.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdulrahman noted that Dubai Police launched its first luxury patrol, a Lamborghini, in 2013, raising the city’s profile as a safe and elegant global destination. Today, the fleet includes 56 high-performance vehicles, all equipped with smart traffic systems, eco-friendly features, onboard cameras, and modern technology.

Captain Rashid Naghmash Al Mansouri, Head of Tourist Security Patrols, said luxury patrols also play an active role in public engagement, having participated in 1,184 events over the past three years and helped fulfill 49 wishes for children between 2023 and 2025.

The new Ferrari Purosangue Mansory will join daily patrols in major tourist areas, supporting Dubai Police’s commitment to safety, community engagement, and enhancing the visitor experience.