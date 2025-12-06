Dubai Court orders family to vacate hotel room after two years, pay Dh155,000 in unpaid dues

A civil court in Dubai has ordered an Arab family to vacate a hotel room they had occupied for two years without fully paying for their stay.

The court also directed them to settle Dh155,000 in outstanding dues as of October 1, in addition to daily accommodation charges until they leave and 5 percent legal interest until full repayment.

The case involved a hotel and a family of six, a couple and their four children, who had been staying in a hotel room since 2023.

While the family made partial payments, their remaining balance exceeded Dh275,000, prompting the hotel to file a civil lawsuit seeking eviction and settlement of the arrears after repeated reminders went unanswered.

Hotel management told the court that despite continuous requests, the family refused both to pay the outstanding amount and to vacate the property. The partial payments made covered only a small portion of the accumulating charges.

During the trial, the family contested the court’s jurisdiction, arguing that the matter should fall under the Rental Disputes Center because their arrangement resembled a tenancy agreement.

The court rejected this claim, ruling that the relationship was purely a hotel accommodation arrangement, not a residential lease. It noted the absence of a tenancy contract or utility bills that would indicate a landlord–tenant relationship.

A court-appointed expert confirmed that the family had been occupying the room since November 5, 2023, and that the hotel had provided all agreed services.

The expert calculated unpaid dues amounting to Dh90,412 up to April 11, 2025, and Dh65,425 from April 12 to October 1, a combined Dh155,837. The report also cited electronic correspondence in which the husband pledged to settle the debt, establishing joint liability with his wife.

After reviewing the findings, the court ordered the family to vacate the hotel room and return it in the same condition as when they arrived. The couple was also instructed to jointly pay all outstanding dues, along with a daily room charge of Dh375 from October 2, 2025, until they leave, plus 5 percent legal interest until the full amount is paid.