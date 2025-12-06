Al Ain court orders woman to pay DH20,000 for rear-end collision caused by traffic violation

A woman has been ordered by the Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court to pay Dh20,000 in compensation after causing a rear-end collision by failing to follow traffic signals and yield the right of way.

The plaintiff had sought Dh100,000 in damages, claiming the defendant struck her vehicle from behind despite her driving within traffic rules.

An official accident report confirmed the defendant’s failure to observe priority regulations. The incident was reported to police and later referred to prosecutors.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier found the defendant guilty, imposing a Dh10,000 fine and suspending her driver’s license for one year for violating traffic signals, a breach that directly led to the collision and vehicle damage.

In its civil judgment, the court said the criminal conviction established the defendant’s liability. It ruled that the plaintiff suffered material losses, including repair costs, loss of vehicle use, and diminished value, along with emotional distress.

Taking into account the vehicle’s age, type, and recorded damage, the court deemed Dh20,000 an appropriate compensation. The defendant was also ordered to pay court fees and associated costs.