Abu Dhabi Court orders parents to pay Dh15,000 after minors assault neighbor’s son

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered three parents to pay Dh15,000 in compensation after their minor sons assaulted a friend, causing both material and emotional harm.

The court held the parents jointly responsible for the actions of their children.

The case was filed by a woman who sought Dh60,000 in damages plus 12 percent annual interest, alleging that her neighbors’ sons attacked her underage son and caused him injuries. She also asked the court to require the defendants to cover legal fees.

The minors had already been convicted in criminal court, but defense lawyers argued that the civil compensation claim should be dismissed.

In its ruling, the civil court cited the criminal judgment, which had established the boys’ culpability. Two of the minors were placed under judicial supervision with periodic reporting obligations and received a one-year suspended ruling, while the third was fined Dh2,000 and ordered to pay court fees.

The court found that the assault caused the victim physical harm as well as emotional distress, including pain and psychological suffering. It ordered the parents to jointly pay Dh15,000 in compensation, in addition to covering court fees and associated costs.