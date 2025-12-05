UAE set for cooler nights, foggy mornings this week

The UAE will experience cooler nights this week, with humid conditions expected across the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Friday.

From December 5 to 9, residents can expect repeated chances of early-morning fog or mist, particularly in coastal and inland areas.

This Friday, Dec.5, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain, particularly over the islands and parts of the northern and western regions. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Saturday morning across some inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast to reach 29°C along the coast, 30°C inland, and 22°C in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip to 17°C on the coast and 11°C inland, with humidity rising to around 90% in some areas, increasing the likelihood of fog.

Partly cloudy weather will continue Saturday, Dec. 6, with the possibility of light rain over northern areas and offshore islands. Fog or mist may form again late at night and into Sunday morning as moisture builds in the air. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at 10–20 kph, reaching 30 kph at times.

Sunday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 8, will bring fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds developing over the islands and western regions. Temperatures may rise slightly on Monday, while humid nights and early-morning mist are expected to persist. Winds will stay light to moderate, varying between southeasterly and northeasterly.

By Tuesday, Dec. 9, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with another rise in nighttime humidity may lead to mist early Wednesday, especially along coastal areas.