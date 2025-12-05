Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE set for cooler nights, foggy mornings this week

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago

The UAE will experience cooler nights this week, with humid conditions expected across the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Friday.

From December 5 to 9, residents can expect repeated chances of early-morning fog or mist, particularly in coastal and inland areas.

This Friday, Dec.5, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain, particularly over the islands and parts of the northern and western regions. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Saturday morning across some inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast to reach 29°C along the coast, 30°C inland, and 22°C in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip to 17°C on the coast and 11°C inland, with humidity rising to around 90% in some areas, increasing the likelihood of fog.

Partly cloudy weather will continue Saturday, Dec. 6, with the possibility of light rain over northern areas and offshore islands. Fog or mist may form again late at night and into Sunday morning as moisture builds in the air. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at 10–20 kph, reaching 30 kph at times.

Sunday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 8, will bring fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds developing over the islands and western regions. Temperatures may rise slightly on Monday, while humid nights and early-morning mist are expected to persist. Winds will stay light to moderate, varying between southeasterly and northeasterly.

By Tuesday, Dec. 9, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with another rise in nighttime humidity may lead to mist early Wednesday, especially along coastal areas.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 655224330

Abu Dhabi adopts four-tier professional grading system for engineers

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 29

Palace: Marcos’ visits to military camps part of duty, not linked to political plots

26 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 28

Nawat Itsaragrisil files criminal complaint vs Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch

45 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 27

Nine Filipino seafarers held by Houthi rebels back in PH

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button