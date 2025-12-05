Sharjah police reunite mother with son after 12-year separation

Sharjah Police have reunited a mother with her son after 12 years of separation caused by complex family disputes, ending more than a decade of anguish.

The case underscores the UAE’s commitment to placing people at the center of its policies, prioritizing compassion, social cohesion, and humanitarian action.

The mother lost contact with her son shortly after his birth due to unstable family conditions and was forced to leave the UAE in 2013 following her separation from her husband and loss of income. Despite years of trying to trace him from abroad, she was unable to locate her son.

Determined to find him, she returned to the UAE and sought the help of Sharjah Police. The Department of Community Protection and Safety launched a rapid, detailed search, involving specialized social workers and coordination with relevant authorities.

The team successfully identified the young man’s location, verified his well-being, and arranged for the long-awaited reunion. Officials described the emotional meeting as a reflection of the police’s humanitarian role in supporting families and protecting children’s rights.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Department of Community Protection and Safety, said the reunion embodies the UAE leadership’s vision of promoting family stability and community support.

He praised the dedicated teams, saying: “Ending human suffering and restoring hope is the greatest achievement any institution can offer. Sharjah Police will continue working to strengthen compassion, unity, and social cohesion across the community.”