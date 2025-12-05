Senators push for IPC creation to strengthen gov’t project investigations

Several senators renewed their call for the passage of a measure creating an Independent People’s Commission (IPC), which would be mandated to investigate irregularities in all government infrastructure projects.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said institutionalizing the IPC through legislation will give the body “more power,” adding that the Senate will approve the measure “as fast as we can.”

Sotto said the proposed IPC would have a sunset provision, noting that its mandate should not be limited to infrastructure but may also extend to agriculture, internal revenue, and other government sectors.

“Our plan is for the IPC to have a sunset provision… hopefully approved until 2028. After that, the next administration can decide its direction,” he said.

The renewed push for the IPC comes after former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson resigned from the Interim Commission of Inquiry (ICI), which is currently investigating anomalies in government flood control projects. His resignation, confirmed by ICI chair Justice Andres Reyes Jr., was due to “health reasons and security.”

Singson lamented the ICI’s lack of budget and the absence of an enabling law, saying the body needs stronger authority to effectively address corruption. He urged both chambers of Congress to immediately pass measures strengthening the ICI’s powers.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said the IPC bill could be enacted before year-end if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certifies it as urgent. He noted the urgency of the measure following the departure of two ICI officials, including Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who earlier stepped down as special adviser.

“Obviously, they need more teeth and wider authority to do their job. The issues they face are highly controversial and require full support,” Pangilinan said, adding that the IPC would provide that needed support.

Sotto said he was not surprised by Singson’s resignation, describing the work at the ICI as “very stressful” and “unforgiving.”

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian called Singson’s exit a “significant loss,” noting his integrity and technical expertise. He urged the ICI to immediately find a replacement of similar caliber to maintain momentum in the corruption probe.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, vice chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, echoed the call for a credible replacement and said the ICI should also address public concern over the lack of livestreamed hearings, pointing out that many sessions have been held behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Senator Lito Lapid expressed hope that allegations linking some senators to the flood control scandal are untrue.

Earlier, the ICI recommended filing plunder, bribery, and corruption charges against Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, former lawmakers Zaldy Co and Mitch Cajayon, and COA Commissioner Mario Lipana, among others. All the officials have denied wrongdoing.