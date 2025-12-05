Latest NewsNewsPH News

Palace: Marcos’ visits to military camps part of duty, not linked to political plots

Leana Bernardo

Malacañang defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s frequent visits to military camps, saying they are part of his responsibilities as commander-in-chief and not related to rumors of potential ouster plots against the administration.

In recent weeks, Marcos Jr. has visited two military camps in Mindanao, approved a base pay increase for all uniformed personnel, and reiterated an earlier move to raise their daily subsistence allowance to P350.

“Hanggang may oras po ang Pangulo, hindi po ito dapat kinukuwestiyon. Ang pagbisita sa ating mga kasundaluhan, sa mga uniformed personnel ay nararapat lamang po bilang commander-in-chief,” Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters.

She added that critics should not question the added benefits for the military, noting the sacrifices uniformed personnel make in fulfilling their duties.

“Ang pagkilala po sa mga kasundaluhan po natin, hindi po ito nababatay kung ano po ang nangyayaring ingay ngayon, mga political noise. Karapatan po nila at dapat lamang pong kilalanin ang kanilang pagiging bayani ng ating bayan,” Castro said.

When asked about the discrepancy between the rapid approval of military benefits and the pending petition for a P200 regional wage hike for ordinary Filipino workers, Castro clarified that the President’s authority only covers benefits within his power. The wage hike petition, she said, falls under Congressional jurisdiction.

“Hindi po pinapahinto ng Pangulo ang pagtataas ng suweldo na within his power pero iyong pagtaas po iyong binabanggit nila na halagang P200, iyan po ay nasa kamay na po ng Kongreso,” Castro explained.

The remarks come amid reports that several uniformed officials allegedly urged Senator Panfilo Lacson to join an effort to replace the current administration with a “caretaker” approved by the military amid corruption allegations.

The current military leadership has denied that an ouster plot is underway, and tycoon Ramon Ang, reportedly considered for a caretaker role, also denied any such offer.

