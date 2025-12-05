Nine Filipino seafarers held by Houthi rebels back in PH

Nine Filipino seafarers from the M/V Eternity C, who were held hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels for five months, have safely returned to the Philippines.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that the seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Thursday evening.

Prior to their arrival in Manila, they were met in Muscat, Oman by DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac and Philippine Ambassador Raul Hernandez.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the safe return of the seafarers.

The DMW said the seafarers reported that they were treated properly while in captivity but did not anticipate their release would happen on Monday.

“Hindi nila inaasahan, sabi nila ay merong tiyansa ng kanilang pagpapauwi pero hindi nila inaasahan na ngayon mangyari,” Cacdac said.

Upon arriving at a hotel in Muscat, the seafarers immediately contacted their families. Secretary Cacdac also acknowledged the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs, which ensured that the crew members’ travel documents were available despite the ship having sunk.

The DMW added that the seafarers will receive financial grants and other forms of assistance from various government agencies.

Meanwhile, the remains of another seafarer from the M/V Eternity C are set to be repatriated to the Philippines next week. The DMW also confirmed that arrangements are underway to return the remains of Maryan Pascual Esteban, a Filipino domestic helper who died in a fire in Hong Kong.