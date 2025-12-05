Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi adopts four-tier professional grading system for engineers

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin42 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has updated its professional engineering standards by introducing four-level grading system for accredited engineers in Abu Dhabi, replacing the previous three-tier system.

Under the new framework, aspiring engineers across all accredited specialties must first complete the Intern Engineer level before advancing to Practitioner Engineer, Professional Engineer, and Expert Engineer.

According to the Administrative Decision 113 of 2025 as reported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) on Dec. 1, each grade requires the necessary qualifications, passing exams, and gaining practical experience and Professional Development Units through DMT-accredited courses and training programs.

“By introducing rigorous, merit-based grading and continuous development, we are not only elevating the quality and expertise of our engineers but also ensuring that our emirate’s infrastructure is built upon the strongest possible foundations of skill and integrity,” His Excellency Eng Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Acting Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, DMT, said through ADMO.

An extendable conditional registration is also available for engineers who have not yet met certain prerequisites, allowing them to work while completing requirements for permanent certification.

