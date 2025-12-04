Latest NewsNewsPH News

Villar says flood control allegations ‘baseless’ as ICI seeks ombudsman probe

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Senator Mark Villar on Wednesday dismissed as “baseless” the allegations linking him to anomalous flood control projects, following the Independent Commission on Infrastructure’s (ICI) recommendation for the Ombudsman to conduct a further investigation.

In a statement, Villar said he is “fully prepared to participate in the Ombudsman’s investigation,” adding that the ICI’s referral “reaffirms” his position that the accusations against him lack evidence.

“I welcome a thorough and impartial review that will bring the truth to light and ensure that those genuinely accountable are held to answer. I am confident that any fair investigation will dispel the false allegations against me,” he said.

Villar, a former Public Works secretary, maintained that he has consistently carried out his duties with integrity and that his record “will speak for itself.”

Earlier, the ICI recommended additional case build-up and investigation into the alleged involvement of Villar, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, former senator Nancy Binay, and former Senate finance chair Grace Poe in questionable flood control projects.

ICI chair Andres Reyes Jr. said the recommendation was based on affidavits and testimonies from former Public Works undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who previously claimed he facilitated kickbacks for Villar, Poe, and other officials. He added that the commission would immediately forward any additional evidence to the Ombudsman.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

IMG 3724 1 1 1

DFA: No court order yet to revoke Zaldy Co’s passport

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

Grace Poe says flood control allegations ‘false’ as ICI refers case to Ombudsman

54 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 11 24 at 09.41.05

PICE Qatar hosts 7th math wizard competition for Filipino students

14 hours ago
6 4732

PSME Qatar Chapter partners with The Filipino Times to empower Filipino community in the Gulf

14 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button