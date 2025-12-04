Villar says flood control allegations ‘baseless’ as ICI seeks ombudsman probe

Senator Mark Villar on Wednesday dismissed as “baseless” the allegations linking him to anomalous flood control projects, following the Independent Commission on Infrastructure’s (ICI) recommendation for the Ombudsman to conduct a further investigation.

In a statement, Villar said he is “fully prepared to participate in the Ombudsman’s investigation,” adding that the ICI’s referral “reaffirms” his position that the accusations against him lack evidence.

“I welcome a thorough and impartial review that will bring the truth to light and ensure that those genuinely accountable are held to answer. I am confident that any fair investigation will dispel the false allegations against me,” he said.

Villar, a former Public Works secretary, maintained that he has consistently carried out his duties with integrity and that his record “will speak for itself.”

Earlier, the ICI recommended additional case build-up and investigation into the alleged involvement of Villar, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, former senator Nancy Binay, and former Senate finance chair Grace Poe in questionable flood control projects.

ICI chair Andres Reyes Jr. said the recommendation was based on affidavits and testimonies from former Public Works undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who previously claimed he facilitated kickbacks for Villar, Poe, and other officials. He added that the commission would immediately forward any additional evidence to the Ombudsman.