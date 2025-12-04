Sharjah police seize over 100 vehicles for violations during National Day festivities

Sharjah Police have impounded 106 vehicles and nine motorcycles for various traffic violations recorded during National Day celebrations, authorities said.

The offences included loud engine noise, reckless driving, and operating vehicles without a license, violations that police said posed risks to other road users.

Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the police force remains committed to curbing irresponsible behavior on the roads, especially during national festivities that require heightened public discipline.

“Such actions undermine the spirit of the celebration and endanger the public,” he said.

Sharjah Police noted that these types of violations are among the most common threats to public safety during holidays and mass celebrations. The force said it continues to intensify patrols and checkpoints and will take legal action against offenders to ensure community safety.