Man driving under drug influence sentenced to jail, deportation in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has sentenced an Arab man to two months in jail, followed by deportation, after he was found driving under the influence of drugs and using a vehicle without permission.

The incident began when passers-by reported a car left running with the driver appearing unconscious. Dubai Police arrived to find the engine still on and the vehicle in a ready-to-move position. Officers discovered the man unresponsive and showing signs of drug use.

Police checks showed he did not have a driving license and had taken the vehicle without the owner’s consent. A precautionary search found small quantities of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and other illegal substances.

Authorities said the amounts were enough to establish possession for personal use and noted that this was his second such offence.

Forensic tests later confirmed multiple narcotics in his system. The man admitted driving without a license and using the vehicle unlawfully but denied drug possession or consumption, claims contradicted by test results.

The court said intent in drug-related cases can be established through evidence and circumstances, and ruled that the connected offences served a single criminal purpose under Article 89. It also applied Article 67 of the Anti-Narcotics Law to grant limited leniency but stressed the need for deterrence.

The defendant received two months in jail for drug possession and use, and all seized substances were ordered confiscated. He was also given a two-year restriction on money transfers without UAE Central Bank approval.

For driving under the influence, driving without a license, and unauthorized vehicle use, he was sentenced to an additional month in jail, after which he will be deported.