Grace Poe says flood control allegations ‘false’ as ICI refers case to Ombudsman

Former senator Grace Poe said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) recommendation to refer her case to the Ombudsman only affirms that the allegations linking her to the flood control controversy are unfounded.

In a statement, Poe said the commission’s move “is a clear acknowledgment that former Usec. Roberto Bernardo’s allegations against me are false and that there is no evidence to support the filing of charges against me.”

She added that she is ready to cooperate with the Ombudsman. “Rest assured that I will submit to further investigations… so that the truth will be uncovered and appropriate charges are eventually brought against those who are truly responsible,” she said.

Earlier, the ICI referred Poe, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, former senator Nancy Binay, and Senator Mark Villar to the Ombudsman for further investigative review and case build-up. The commission said any additional evidence gathered will be immediately forwarded.

The referral stemmed from the testimony of former Public Works undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who alleged that Poe received a 20% “commitment” from a list of projects under the 2025 national budget, supposedly collected by a contractor known as Mrs. Patron at the Diamond Hotel.

Poe, who previously chaired the Senate finance committee, appeared before the commission in September, where she denied involvement in any “small committee” meetings of the bicameral conference committee where alleged budget insertions were said to have taken place.