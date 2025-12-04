Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai launches unified digital platform for legal profession services

Leana Bernardo

The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department has launched its new Legal Profession System, a unified digital platform aimed at streamlining and enhancing services for advocates, legal consultants, and law firms across the emirate.

The initiative supports Dubai’s broader strategy to accelerate the digitization of government services.

The upgraded platform consolidates key processes, including registration, licensing, and professional conduct procedures, into a single integrated system.

Designed as a “one-stop shop,” it allows users to complete all requirements through one digital window, removing the need to coordinate with multiple entities.

The Department said the platform reduces documentation requirements, enables flexible login through digital identity, and ensures smooth access across both its website and smart application. Its integration with other government bodies is also expected to shorten processing times and improve service quality.

Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Department, said the initiative is centered on improving user experience.

“Our priority is to simplify and elevate the user experience by adopting advanced digital solutions that save time, effort, and cost,” he said.

He added that automating internal processes and strengthening coordination with relevant agencies have been crucial in enhancing operational efficiency and delivering innovative legal and professional services.

Dr. Belhoul noted that the new system underscores Dubai’s commitment to world-class government services and an optimized customer journey within its legal ecosystem.

