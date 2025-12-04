Latest NewsNewsPH News

DFA: No court order yet to revoke Zaldy Co’s passport

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo40 seconds ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) clarified that it has not received a court order directing the agency to cancel the passport of former lawmaker Zaldy Co, who fled the country after being implicated in alleged massive government flood control anomalies.

“Under the New Passport Law, the DFA is authorized to cancel the passport of former Congressman Zaldy Co only upon receipt of a court order,” DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said.

She added that the agency “is committed to assist in the pursuit of justice by fully complying with all lawful processes.”

Escalona emphasized that once a court order is received, the DFA will act according to legal procedures, which “are not subject to arbitrary or political considerations.”

Warrants of arrest have been issued against Co and 17 others, including officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways and Sunwest Corp., a private construction firm owned by Co. They are accused of receiving substantial kickbacks from flood control projects. Co has denied the allegations.

Under Philippine law, a passport can be denied, cancelled, or restricted if the holder is a fugitive from justice, has been convicted of a criminal offense, or obtained the passport fraudulently.

Co, who headed the House Appropriations Committee during the 19th Congress, resigned from the House of Representatives following allegations of involvement in widespread irregularities in flood control projects.

