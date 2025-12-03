Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Winners of Philippine National Hackathon 2025 announced, 15 teams advance to residency program

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago

Front row, third from the left, General Manager Saturnino Mejia, and fourth from the left, Assistant General Manager Alewijn Aidan Ong, together with the judges, organizers, and participants during the Breaking Enigma 2025 Hackathon closing ceremony

The winners of the first Philippine national hackathon were announced after three days of competition, with 15 high-potential teams earning a place in the Philippine Innovation Residency Program and cash prizes totaling ₱175,000.

Breaking Enigma 2025, organized by the National Development Company (NDC), the investment arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), brought together student innovators and startup enthusiasts from across the country to develop creative, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions.

Held at the Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina as part of Philippine Startup Week 2025 from Nov. 12–14, the competition gave participants an opportunity to turn their ideas into investment-ready startups.

Out of the 30 teams who competed, the winners were:

Overall champions

  • 1st Place: Team Purok Silaw
  • 2nd Place: Team RoVin
  • 3rd Place: 5igma
7
First Place — Team Purok Silaw led by Jhunell D. Juan, awarded by Assistant General Manager Alewijn Aidan Ong and Alwyn Rosel, Executive Director of IdeaSpace and QBO Innovation.
8
Second Place — Team Rovin composed of Vincent A. Arellano and Clyde Francis Romeo L. Medina, awarded by General Manager Saturnino Mejia, Assistant General Manager Alewijn Aidan Ong and Alwyn Rosel, Executive Director of IdeaSpace and QBO Innovation.
9
Third Place — 5igma represented by Kathleen Mae L. Ambida, Ralph Luis M. Del Rosario, Cirilo Ignacio C. Geronio, Lorenz Christian N. Hachac, and John Delmark T. Pagulong, awarded by General Manager Saturnino Mejia, Assistant General Manager Alewijn Aidan Ong and Alwyn Rosel, Executive Director of IdeaSpace and QBO Innovation.

Technology track winners

5

  • 1st Place: Team RoVin
  • 2nd Place: MaoMao Circular
  • 3rd Place: C2B

Sustainability track winners

4

  • 1st Place: Team Purok Silaw
  • 2nd Place: Inuvator
  • 3rd Place: S+

Creative Industry track winners

6

  • 1st Place: 5igma
  • 2nd Place: Team Lee Buggin’
  • 3rd Place: Kuma Technology

The winning teams and four other finalists will participate in the Residency Program from Nov. 18 to Dec. 15, 2025, receiving weekly mentorship, coaching, and guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

The program will help the teams refine their business models, pitches, and prototypes ahead of a demo day and awarding ceremony in December, where the top three teams will receive ₱100,000 for first place, ₱50,000 for second place, and ₱25,000 for third place.

The event featured three tracks, namely Technology, Sustainability, and Creative Industry; encouraging participants to deliver solutions that drive responsible growth, cultural creativity, and adoption of digital tools, including artificial intelligence.

The hackathon and residency program aim to strengthen the Philippine startup ecosystem and support MSMEs, which account for over 99 percent of business activity in the country.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11

BINI’s Aiah Arceta makes solo debut abroad at Thai Star’s birthday concert

47 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10

Kim Chiu files qualified theft complaint against sister over business discrepancies

54 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9

Trump says countries producing drugs for US are subject to military attack

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 8

Malacañang says First family open to lifestyle checks amid corruption issues

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button