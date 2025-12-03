Winners of Philippine National Hackathon 2025 announced, 15 teams advance to residency program

The winners of the first Philippine national hackathon were announced after three days of competition, with 15 high-potential teams earning a place in the Philippine Innovation Residency Program and cash prizes totaling ₱175,000.

Breaking Enigma 2025, organized by the National Development Company (NDC), the investment arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), brought together student innovators and startup enthusiasts from across the country to develop creative, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions.

Held at the Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina as part of Philippine Startup Week 2025 from Nov. 12–14, the competition gave participants an opportunity to turn their ideas into investment-ready startups.

Out of the 30 teams who competed, the winners were:

Overall champions

1st Place: Team Purok Silaw

2nd Place: Team RoVin

3rd Place: 5igma

Technology track winners

1st Place: Team RoVin

2nd Place: MaoMao Circular

3rd Place: C2B

Sustainability track winners

1st Place: Team Purok Silaw

2nd Place: Inuvator

3rd Place: S+

Creative Industry track winners

1st Place: 5igma

2nd Place: Team Lee Buggin’

3rd Place: Kuma Technology

The winning teams and four other finalists will participate in the Residency Program from Nov. 18 to Dec. 15, 2025, receiving weekly mentorship, coaching, and guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

The program will help the teams refine their business models, pitches, and prototypes ahead of a demo day and awarding ceremony in December, where the top three teams will receive ₱100,000 for first place, ₱50,000 for second place, and ₱25,000 for third place.

The event featured three tracks, namely Technology, Sustainability, and Creative Industry; encouraging participants to deliver solutions that drive responsible growth, cultural creativity, and adoption of digital tools, including artificial intelligence.

The hackathon and residency program aim to strengthen the Philippine startup ecosystem and support MSMEs, which account for over 99 percent of business activity in the country.