VP Sara Duterte says P500 not enough for Noche Buena

Vice President Sara Duterte rejected claims by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) that P500 is sufficient for a Filipino family’s Noche Buena.

Speaking to supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, Duterte said: “Hindi totoo yun, ma’am. Hindi totoo na kasya na ang Noche Buena sa 500 pesos”.

She added, “Matagal na, na hindi kasya ang 500 pesos para sa Noche Buena ng pamilya.”

Duterte also shared that her office’s own Noche Buena package, distributed during the Christmas season, is worth P2,100 and includes a spaghetti and salad pack.

Her remarks came after DTI drew criticism for stating that P500 is enough for a basic Noche Buena for a family of four, based on its price guide, noting that not all families may want a lavish celebration.

Malacañang backed DTI’s claim, with Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro saying the P500 budget is “doable” and that the issue is not whether it can cover a festive Noche Buena meal.