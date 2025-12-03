Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PICE Qatar hosts 7th math wizard competition for Filipino students

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin58 mins ago

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Qatar Chapter successfully hosted the 7th Math Wizard Competition in Doha, showcasing the mathematical skills of young Filipino students in Qatar.

Held on November 14, the competition featured participants from Philippine School Doha (PSD) and Philippine International School Qatar (PISQ), with PSD making history by securing the most awards in both the Junior High and Senior High categories.

Junior High School:

  • 1st Place – Maria Sofia D. Dela Cruz and Dylan Andre A. Tanyag
  • 2nd Place- Herleva Chloe B. Navera and Anesha Nicolle G. Ramos
  • 3rd Place – Abrielle B. Perez and Earl Dwyne V. Cardenas

Senior High School:

  • 1st Place – Aaron Joel P. Nepomuceno and Laurence Jean T. Villanueva
  • 2nd- Edward Louis P. Baclit and Ethan Joel P. Nepomuceno
  • 3rd – Aaron Carlos S. Enriquez and Rafael Brian C. Calixtro

Certificates, medals, and cash prizes were awarded to all winners.

The event was led by Engr. Lyca Marie F. Pabuna, who was strongly supported by Dr. Mario S. Oligo, President; and Engr. Aushford D. Acera, 1st Vice President; with questions prepared by quiz masters Engr. Rolando Concepcion and Engr. Mark Salvador.

PICE Qatar expressed appreciation to all committees, volunteers, and supporters whose efforts contributed to the event’s success.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin58 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

6 4732

PSME Qatar Chapter partners with The Filipino Times to empower Filipino community in the Gulf

1 hour ago
6 4725

Overseas Filipino Investors and Entrepreneurs Movement in Qatar signs partnership with The Filipino Times

1 hour ago
6 4699

IECEP – Qatar Chapter signs MOU with The Filipino Times to strengthen Filipino representation in the Gulf

4 hours ago
6 4689

Grand Majestic Eagles Club signs partnership with The Filipino Times to uplift Filipino community in Qatar

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button