PICE Qatar hosts 7th math wizard competition for Filipino students

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Qatar Chapter successfully hosted the 7th Math Wizard Competition in Doha, showcasing the mathematical skills of young Filipino students in Qatar.

Held on November 14, the competition featured participants from Philippine School Doha (PSD) and Philippine International School Qatar (PISQ), with PSD making history by securing the most awards in both the Junior High and Senior High categories.

Junior High School:

1st Place – Maria Sofia D. Dela Cruz and Dylan Andre A. Tanyag

2nd Place- Herleva Chloe B. Navera and Anesha Nicolle G. Ramos

3rd Place – Abrielle B. Perez and Earl Dwyne V. Cardenas

Senior High School:

1st Place – Aaron Joel P. Nepomuceno and Laurence Jean T. Villanueva

2nd- Edward Louis P. Baclit and Ethan Joel P. Nepomuceno

3rd – Aaron Carlos S. Enriquez and Rafael Brian C. Calixtro

Certificates, medals, and cash prizes were awarded to all winners.

The event was led by Engr. Lyca Marie F. Pabuna, who was strongly supported by Dr. Mario S. Oligo, President; and Engr. Aushford D. Acera, 1st Vice President; with questions prepared by quiz masters Engr. Rolando Concepcion and Engr. Mark Salvador.

PICE Qatar expressed appreciation to all committees, volunteers, and supporters whose efforts contributed to the event’s success.