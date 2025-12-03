GCC launches pilot ‘One-Stop’ Travel System between UAE and Bahrain

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has launched the pilot phase of its “one-stop” travel system between the UAE and Bahrain, a scheme designed to let GCC citizens move between member states without repeating entry procedures.

Officials said the system will be rolled out gradually across all GCC countries to streamline regional mobility.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi also reported progress on defense cooperation, citing five joint military points, an intelligence center, enhanced air-force coordination, and an upgraded early-warning system.

On Schengen visa talks, Al Budaiwi said the exemption for GCC nationals remains dependent on European authorities, with no timeline yet set.