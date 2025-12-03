CIDG officers under investigation over missing P13.45M from POGO raid

Six Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) officers and a former member transferred to another unit are under investigation after P13.451 million went missing from cash seized during an alleged Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) raid in Bataan.

Authorities recovered P141.13 million from the suspected scam hub in Central One, Bagac, during an October 2024 operation, which was turned over to the CIDG, CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II said in a Tuesday press briefing at Camp Crame.

On November 20, the CIDG discovered that a portion of the seized money had allegedly been replaced with fake bills. Morico said six officers who handled the evidence reportedly each received a share of the missing cash, prompting criminal complaints against them for:

• Qualified theft

• Malversation of public funds

• Opening of closed documents

• Falsification of public documents

• Illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes

The CIDG also initiated a pre-charge investigation for administrative violations against the six officers, citing:

• Grave misconduct

• Serious dishonesty

• Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service

• Negligence and violation of evidence-handling protocols

The six personnel are now under restrictive custody at Camp Crame.

Morico also confirmed that former Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU) chief Lt. Col. Joey Arandia, who previously handled the evidence, is under a pre-charge administrative investigation.

While the CIDG provided the names of the six officers, they were not released pending confirmation and contact with their legal counsel.