Al Ain Court orders Dh100,000 compensation to family of young crash victim

A court in Al Ain has ordered a driver, a vehicle owner, and an insurance company to jointly pay Dh100,000 in compensation to the family of a 19-year-old man who died in a traffic accident caused by negligent driving.

The Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court found that the driver had acted recklessly, resulting in the fatal crash. He had earlier been convicted in criminal court, where he was ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money, fined Dh50,000, and had his licence suspended for one year — a ruling later upheld on appeal.

The victim’s family filed a civil case seeking compensation for the material, moral, and emotional harm caused by the loss of their son, who was the household’s sole breadwinner. Court records showed the young man had been supporting his parents and seven siblings, regularly sending money for basic living, housing, and education needs.

The court ruled that despite the blood money already paid, additional compensation was justified due to the considerable financial and emotional impact on the parents, who had been identified as the victim’s only legal heirs in a previous inheritance judgment.