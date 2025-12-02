Sharjah Police warn against unauthorized car rallies during Eid Al Etihad

Sharjah Police have reminded motorists that participating in unauthorized car rallies or gatherings without a permit constitutes a traffic offence. Violators face a Dh500 fine, four black points, and a 15-day vehicle impoundment, under Article 94 of the traffic law.

Through its “Community Culture” campaign, the police stressed that no motorist may join a rally or procession without prior approval. Participation in gatherings at unapproved times or locations is also punishable under the same rules.

With the UAE celebrating its 54th Eid Al Etihad, authorities urged families to remain vigilant and keep children away from roads during festivities, emphasizing safe and responsible public celebrations.

The Ministry of Interior issued detailed guidelines for vehicle decoration and festivities to promote road safety and prevent risky behavior. Key rules include:

• Using only approved decals

• Avoiding unlicensed stickers or slogans

• Preventing random gatherings and road blockages

• Banning stunts, overcrowding, or passengers leaning out of windows or sunroofs

Other restrictions cover exceeding passenger limits, blocking window visibility, fitting noisy or unlicensed modifications, and using party spray cans.

Only official National Day scarves and music are permitted, and shops providing decoration services must comply with the same rules using approved UAE flags and materials.

The ministry confirmed that any vehicle violating the rules will face penalties, including fines and possible impoundment. Residents are urged to celebrate responsibly while upholding the UAE’s values of safety, respect, and civic responsibility during the national holiday.